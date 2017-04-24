DeSoto school board discusses future of football coach News DeSoto school board discusses future of football coach Crowds packed the DeSoto ISD school board meeting Monday night as board members discussed the future of the football coach.

Coach Todd Peterman won the state championship with DeSoto last fall.

Many players from that team, plus other coaches and parents were at the meeting to support him.

It's unclear exactly why some board members don't want Peterman to return, but some alumni believe the issue is race-related. Peterman is white.

The coach was not in attendance at the meeting Monday night.

The board went into executive session around 8:30 p.m. They are expected to discuss Peterman's employment in closed session.