Dallas girl meets Belle on 'Make A Wish' trip to Disney

- Daisy Perez, 7, of Dallas went on a magical trip to meet her icon Belle from Beauty and the Beast and photos of the pair meeting are going viral.

Daisy’s aunt Patricia Chavez tweeted photos that have been shared by thousands of people on social media.

Make A Wish sent Daisy and her family to Walt Disney World where she tracked down Belle for the sweet moment.

Back in Dallas Friday, Daisy couldn’t stop smiling or talking about her Disney trip last week.

Belle is her favorite character from her favorite movie.

"She was telling me what kind of books does she like, did I like, and then I said, Beauty and the Beast," Daisy recalled.

Daisy’s aunt said she had no idea the photos would become so popular.

"I thought it was a really sweet moment so I just posted it never thinking it was going to get this much attention," Chavez said.

Daisy was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism, and at a young age has already endured several surgeries on her neck, back, head and legs.

“Her not having to worry about doctors’ appointments, surgeries, none of that, just being a little child and having fun," Chavez said.

Chavez also said that Belle only learned about Daisy’s story when they met, and surprised them by taking a stroll hand-in-hand with Daisy.

"I was the photographer for the trip so I was just snapping away pictures and just happened to catch when she was crying and we were all kind of crying and it was very sweet moment because she was just so excited that Belle took the time to do that for her," Chavez said.

Daisy said she wants to go back, especially for more of what she got to do with Belle that her mom won't let her do… eat ice cream for breakfast.

Daisy’s mother said she was so touched and thankful for Make A Wish. She has recently begun volunteering for the organization.