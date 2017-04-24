Shred Day DFW 2017 is Saturday in Northwest Dallas

Comerica Bank and storage and information management company Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM) will reunite to host the seventh annual “Shred Day DFW,” a free community document shredding event, on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The secure shredding event will be held at its new 2017 location—Iron Mountain’s flagship, secure shredding plant at Mercer Business Park in northwest Dallas, 12121 N. Stemmons Freeway 75234, just off I-635 and I-35. The free event is offered as a public service to raise awareness of identity theft prevention and the importance of recycling. In addition, volunteers from the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will be onsite to collect cash donations and non-perishable food items. The first 1,000 guests to donate money or food at the event will receive a commemorative cloth grocery bag.

“Identity thieves have stolen more than $107 billion from U.S. consumers in the last six years, keeping identity theft one of the country’s fastest growing crimes. Fortunately, consumers can take easy steps to help protect themselves, and this includes securely destroying documents containing personal identifiable information, such as names, addresses, dates of birth and account numbers, for example,” said Peter Sefzik, Comerica Bank’s Texas Market President. “We’re pleased that our event’s impact and popularity also have grown, so much so that we’ve moved Shred Day DFW to Iron Mountain’s new, larger secure shredding plant in northwest Dallas to accommodate even more document shredding. It’s an honor to join with Iron Mountain and the North Texas Food Bank to provide this valuable service and to collect food for hungry North Texas children.”

The public is invited to bring personal or business paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. There is no limit to the amount of paper any person can bring, and there will be special lanes to accommodate large loads, including trucks and trailers. All paper collected at Shred Day DFW will be turned into pulp and recycled after being securely destroyed onsite.

And since summer is the hungriest season of the year for low-income children who typically receive free or reduced lunches at public schools, Comerica and Iron Mountain will match, pound-for-pound and dollar-for-dollar, the first 20,000 meals donated to the North Texas Food Bank; this match, along with all event donations, will benefit NTFB’s childhood feeding programs. The nonprofit estimates that one in four children in North Texas are food insecure.

This marks the seventh Comerica Bank/Iron Mountain community shredding event in North Texas. Since 2011, the two companies have helped North Texans securely destroy and recycle nearly 1.8 million pounds of sensitive and other paper documents. In addition, event-generated

food and cash donations to the North Texas Food Bank over the last six years have provided more than 195,000 meals for hungry North Texas residents.

The two companies host similar Shred Day events in Michigan, California, Arizona and in Houston, Texas. In 2015, the North Texas event, Shred Day DFW, earned its third Guinness World Records® honor for the most paper collected and shredded in a 24-hour period—nearly 460,000 pounds of paper in a single Saturday.

To learn more about the event, the new location and what types of documents should be shredded, please visit www.comerica.com/ShredDayDFW. The official media partner of Shred Day DFW is FOX 4 News.