Dallas Zoo giraffe pregnant again, but birth will be private

One of the Dallas Zoo's giraffes is pregnant again.

Katie the giraffe should deliver her calf in late May, but this time around the zoo is keeping her pregnancy private.

Zoo officials will not livestream the birth, instead providing periodic updates on social media. The birth of Katie’s previous calf, Kipenzi, was watched online in 2015 thanks to a partnership with Animal Planet.

But three months after Kipenzi’s birth, she died after she snapped her neck on the side of the habitat. Since then the zoo has added more safety features to their exhibit.

This will be Katie's third time to give birth.