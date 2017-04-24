Suspect arrested for 81-year-old DeSoto man's murder

- DeSoto police said they’ve arrested someone for the murder of an 81-year-old man.

The police department is expected to release details about 29-year-old Milton Davis III's arrest Monday afternoon.

Investigators said T.G. Grady was stalked and shot to death outside his home earlier this month. They described his murder as savage, cruel and even evil.

Video shows the suspect run right up to Grady’s truck, reached to get something and opened fire on the unarmed man.

Grady’s wife, Thelma, found him dead. She said he didn’t deserve to be murdered.

"He always tried to help everybody. And for somebody to go and do him that way…,” she said.