Early voting begins for May 6 election

- Early voting begins Monday for the May 6 elections.

There are hundreds of municipal and school district elections across the state. That includes races for mayors in cities like Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland and Irving.

Also, many cities will be filling council seats and school districts will elect board trustees or vote on bond issues. There are other local issues being decided as well.

Plano residents will vote on spending more than $224 million in six propositions, most for street and parks. There’s also a $3.5 million request to preserve the Collinwood House, which is the oldest surviving home in Plano.

Arlington residents will vote on a $45 million adult recreation center. Dalworthington Gardens, Westworth Village and Lavon also have bond issues.

Early voting runs from Monday through May 2. Locations will be open over the weekend. Election Day is on May 6.

Early Voting Info: www.votetexas.gov

Collin County Elections

Dallas County Elections

Denton County Elections

Ellis County Elections

Rockwall County Elections

Tarrant County Elections