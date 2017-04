- The jury in the federal corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price returns to work Monday after three days of deliberations last week.

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked the judge not to toss out some counts even if the jury finds Price guilty. The judge said the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The jury is also deciding on charges against Price’s assistant, Daphney Fain.

Prosecutors said she helped funnel about $1 million in bribes to Price over 10 years.