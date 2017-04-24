Police chase ends in crash in Dallas

- A high-speed chase in west Dallas near the Trinity River ended with a crash that hurt two people early Monday morning.

A man fled when Dallas County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over around 3 a.m. He lost control in the 1800 block of W. Commerce Street, hitting a utility pole and crashing through a gate.

Firefighters had to pull the driver and his 17-year-old passenger out. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man will be charged with felony evading arrest.