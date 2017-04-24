Truck hauling coffee creamer catches fire on I-35E News Truck hauling coffee creamer catches fire on I-35E Amazingly no one was hurt when an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire in Ellis County. But the accident did leave a mess on a major North Texas highway.

- Amazingly no one was hurt when an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire in Ellis County. But the accident did leave a mess on a major North Texas highway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 35E at Highway 287.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash but said a big rig struck a concrete barrier. As it slid down the wall the diesel tank ruptured and then caught fire.

The driver was not hurt and was able to make it out of the truck before the fire started.

The truck was hauling 22,000 pounds of coffee creamer. Crews are still working to clean up that mess and then must inspect the bridge to make sure it’s still structurally sound.

All southbound traffic on I-35E is being diverted to the service road. Also, the Hwy. 287 service road under the bridge is closed.