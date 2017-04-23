Lone Star Adventure:Cool Thursday Concerts at Dallas Arboretum

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 23 2017 07:08PM CDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 09:49PM CDT

This week's Lone Star Adventure is perfect for this time of year; live music in a magical outdoor setting, overlooking White Rock Lake.  We are headed to the Dallas Arboretum and a Cool Thursday concert. www.dallasarboretum.org


