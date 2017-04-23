17-year-old brothers shot in Burleson, one fatally

An 18-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting involving two teen brothers in the city of Burleson, south of Fort Worth.

Burleson police got a call about a shooting not far from Mound Elementary School after 11:00 Saturday night.

Two 17-year-old brothers had been shot.

One of the victims, Cameron Lewis, was taken by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead.

His brother was shot in the foot. His condition is not known.

It is possible that the teens all knew each other and were meeting near the school to fight, police said.

The investigation is still underway.