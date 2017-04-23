Edgecliff Village man confesses to killing wife in church parking lot

A man confessed to killing his wife, according to Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies.



The body of 47-year old Michelle Johnson was found inside a home Saturday on Cliffside Drive in Edgecliff village, south of Fort Worth. Her husband was taken into custody at Southcliff Baptist Church.



35-year old Sean Johnson called dispatch around 4:00 Saturday, deputies said.



He told them he shot his wife and was pulling into the church parking lot to surrender.



Johnson had blood on his hands when he was arrested.



Deputies went to the home, found the victim's body with an apparent gunshot wound and what they believe is the murder weapon.