North Texans cleaning up after storms bring hail and strong winds

Severe storms triggered multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings across several North Texas counties Friday evening.

Baseball sized hail was reported in Collin County and some residents in McKinney reported hail damage to their vehicles.

Cars at three dealerships off of Plano Parkway were hit hard.

"We had 800 some odd vehicles last year that were damaged," said Toyota of Plano's general sales manager Tony Pan. "Over 200 were considered a total loss."

Neighborhoods around those dealerships also dealing with the weather.

"Boy did it wreak havoc on these trees and the whole neighborhood," said Plano resident Bill Mccuin.

Hail and strong winds also moved through cities like Celina and Prosper.

No injuries were reported.

