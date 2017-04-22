2017 March for Babies in Dallas and Fort Worth News 2017 March for Babies in Dallas and Fort Worth

Large crowds gathered in Dallas and Fort Worth for the 2017 March for Babies. The theme this year was hope, remember, celebrate.



Both groups walked a three mile course to bring awareness to the mission of the March of Dimes, which aims to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.



Fundraising totals haven’t yet been announced but the goal of the Dallas walk at the lawn of Reunion Tower was $1,550,00 and the goal of the Fort Worth walk at Panther Island Pavilion was $1,000,000.



The events raise money for the March of Dimes March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centers. Just last year, we raised $20 million to fund the best researchers and scientists looking for solutions to the biggest problems that threaten moms and babies.



People walked with groups of friends and in family teams and company teams. After the walk, people enjoyed food trucks, a kid’s zone and other family-friendly activities.



Fox 4 is a proud sponsor of the event.





