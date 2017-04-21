No verdict yet in John Wiley Price trial after three days of deliberations News No verdict yet in John Wiley Price trial after three days of deliberations Jurors serving in the John Wiley Price public corruption trial wrapped up 20 hours of deliberations over three days with no verdict reached yet.

The panel deciding guilt or innocence of Price and assistant Daphney Fain has only asked two questions so far during deliberations. Those questions have not been released to the public.

The government filed a motion asking federal Judge Barbara Lynn not to dismiss the five fraud and deception counts against Price. The judge has said she intends to toss out those charges.

Deliberations resume Monday morning.