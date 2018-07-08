25-year-old accused of posing as teen faces new charge

- A 25-year old man accused of posing as a teenager at Hillcrest High School faces a new charge.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley was charged with Indecency with a Child on Tuesday.

Gilstrap-Portley is accused of dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a 17-year-old sophomore named Rashun Richardson at Hillcrest High School.

He was released Friday after posting bond, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the 2011 graduate of North Mesquite High School posed as a student at two Dallas high schools and a Richardson high school.