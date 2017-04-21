Fort Worth police said four people were injured after two cars collided near a school Friday morning.
Police said it happened around 8:00 a.m. near Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek, in the 6600 block of Westcreek Drive.
According to police, one driver was ejected from a car and pinned underneath.
Fort Worth police said the the four people were transported to the hospital and they could be teenagers.
Four injured in crash near Fort Worth school
