Man urinates on squad car, punches Dallas cop News Man urinates on squad car, punches Dallas cop A man is accused of punching a Dallas police officer and urinating on his squad car.

A man is accused of punching a Dallas police officer and urinating on his squad car.

A witness said William Holmes walked out of a downtown Dallas restaurant Saturday afternoon, and peed on the squad car, then broke one the windows.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

Holmes is charged with criminal mischief and assault of a public servant