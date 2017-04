Two men shot after breaking into Dallas home News Two men shot after breaking into Dallas home A home invasion ended with a shooting in southeast Dallas early Friday morning.

Police said two men broke into a mobile home in the 14600 block of Lasater Road, but were met by gunfire from inside.

One jumped out a window and the other ran out the front door, and police later found one of the burglars wounded.

A second suspect got away, but might be injured.

The two men and woman inside of the mobile home were uninjured.