No verdict yet after two days of deliberations in John Wiley Price trial

Jurors in the John Wiley Price corruption trial completed their second full day of deliberations with no verdict reached.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent the day at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas waiting.

Trial attorney Chrysta Castaneda feels jurors are clearly considering the evidence.

“It's very specific. The judge gave very specific dates for the jury to have to consider the evidence to see if there were things happening in very specific time periods and there’s not the same time period from question to question. They've got 11 questions to answer and each one is fairly substantially different,” Castaneda said.

Price’s charges and possible sentences are:

1 count bribery - 5 years maximum

6 counts mail fraud/honest services - 30 years maximum per count

1 count conspiracy to commit mail fraud - 5 year maximum

3 counts false tax returns - 3 years maximum per count

Daphney Fain’s charges and possible sentences are: