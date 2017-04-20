House committee debates bathroom bill alternative News House committee debates bathroom bill alternative It was a late night at the capitol in Austin as lawmakers heard testimony on a House version of the bathroom bill on Wednesday.

House Bill 2899 is a one page bill, drafted by Rep. Ron Simmons of Carrollton.

House State Affairs Committee Members held an all-nighter where more than 300 people signed up to speak.

This bill essentially prevents local governments, from passing anti-LGBT discrimination ordinances.

Some see it as an alternative to the recently passed senate bill, which requires Texans to use public bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates. That bill not yet voted on in the house.

House Bill 2899 would mean transgender people would not be considered a protected class under state statute, and some critics say that's discriminatory.

Governor Greg Abbot released a statement before the hearing stating in part he will work with the House and Senate to ensure "we find a solution and ultimately get a bill to my desk that I will sign into law."