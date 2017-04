Garland firefighters battle shopping center fire News Garland firefighters battle insurance business fire Firefighters in Garland knocked down a fire at a small shopping center on Broadway Boulevard Wednesday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Broadway Boulevard at Baja Auto Insurance.

The stores on both sides of the insurance company have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.