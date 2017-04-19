Plano police searching for missing woman at Arbor Hills

- Police in Plano have temporarily closed Arbor Hills Nature Preserve to search for a missing woman.

Plano Police Department spokesman David Tilley said 36-year-old Megan Getrum was last heard from Friday evening. A family member said they were talking to her on the phone as she was walking through the park and the phone cut out.

Getrum lives in the area and frequents the park. But friends and family members are worried about her because they did not hear from her over the Easter weekend. They said it’s not like her to disappear, Tilley said.

Officers have been searching extensively. Images from SKY 4 show teams gathered near a mobile command unit at Arbor Hills. Several trails are roped off and the park is closed until further notice.

Tilley said so far they’ve found nothing of the ordinary and no signs of foul play. There’s also still no sign of Getrum.

She is described as being a white female who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has light brown hair, green eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.