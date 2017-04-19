Student robbed at gunpoint in Coppell HS parking lot

- There are more police at Coppell High School because a student was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in a school parking lot. The juvenile victim told police a man pulled up and asked him a few questions before pointing a handgun out.

The student was not hurt, but the suspect got away with his cellphone and wallet.

The student described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored, possibly Nike brand shirt with some type of writing on it. He was driving a newer model, silver Nissan Sentra.

Coppell police are investigating and trying to get surveillance video from the school and nearby businesses.

There will be extra officers on campus for the rest of the week as a precaution. However, the school district said it does not believe students are in danger.

All students are asked to report suspicious activity to police.