Sixth oldest house in Gravepine moved to new location

- Several roads in Grapevine were shut down Wednesday so crews could move the historic McPerson Farmhouse.

The farmhouse was built in 1886 and is the sixth oldest house in the city. The McPherson family’s descendants still lived in the home until earlier this year, when the property was sold.

"We were thrilled when the Simmons family, descendants of Thomas and Mary McPherson, offered their house to the City of Grapevine," said David Klempin, a restoration expert for the city.

The old farmhouse was moved from its original location on Park Boulevard to a new location on the corner of College and Dooley streets. It will be auctioned off and the new owners will be required to restore it.

A log barn will also be moved to the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District for restoration and future use as an event facility.

"Grapevine is known nationwide as a city committed to historic preservation. This project demonstrates that commitment and appreciation for the history of our pioneer families," Klempin said.