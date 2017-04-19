Dallas police to brief city council on 911 problems News Dallas police to brief city council on 911 problems Problems at the Dallas 911 call center will be the focus of a Dallas City Council briefing Wednesday.

- Problems at the Dallas 911 call center will be the focus of a Dallas City Council briefing Wednesday.

The interim Dallas police chief and the chief information officer will have to explain why it’s taking longer for calls to be answered.

The average pickup time was 22 seconds for 2016 and 2017. In the three years before that the average was 2 seconds. The standard is about 10 seconds.

Also last fall, the 911 call center started experiencing an abnormal spike in abandoned calls. Two families blame those spokes for their loved ones’ deaths.

The council will discuss the changes that have been made to fix the abandoned call problem and solutions for speeding up the average pickup time, such as hiring more call takers and technology upgrades.