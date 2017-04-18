7-Year-Old Named Kid Entrepreneur of the Year News 7-Year-Old Named Kid Entrepreneur of the Year Kaden Newton is the 7-year-old founder and CEO of Mac and Cheese and Pancakes, a nonprofit only 75 days old, that's already collected and donated 28,000 pounds of food for kids.

Monday, Kaden found out that he won the national award he'd been nominated for -- the youngest of ten nominees -- and the only nominee to run a registered non-profit. He's been voted the 2017 "Kidtreprenuer of the Year", and with that comes a $10,000 prize.

"We can buy a lot of food and, more importantly, mac and cheese," Kaden said, "because that's a 30-cents box."

Kaden has already donated to food pantries in Rockwall, Dallas, Hunt and Denton counties.

Now, they're planning to include to Collin and Kauffman counties.

His elementary school is even doing its own drive.