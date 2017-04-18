Car Tires Slashed, Windows Smashed at 14 Arlington Homes News Car Tires Slashed, Windows Smashed at 14 Arlington Homes Arlington Police say that cars parked in front of 14 homes suffered either tire punctures or smashed windshields in one night.

Investigators say the crimes happened between midnight and 3:00 a.m. on April 2nd and that one homeowner caught the suspects on a home surveillance system. The video appears to show at least 3 people in a light-colored Honda CRV. One person gets out of the car and appears to puncture the tires of a Corvette.

Police believe these are not random acts of violence. Most of the families whose cars were damaged have children who attend Mansfield Summit High School.

"We have a lot of kids who may have issues in the schools but it shouldn't spill over to their homes," Arlington Police Sergeant Vanessa Harrison said.

Four cars had large rocks thrown through their car windshields, but police have not said if the same people committed both crimes.

Mansfield ISD has not joined the investigation, but they have been alerted to the crime by Arlington Police.

"I've heard it's been spreading like wildfire that people are getting their tires slashed," Mansfield Summit student Rosco Busell said. "I'm pretty worried about my car. I haven't done anything to deserve getting my tires slashed but it's happening to other people. Sure it could happen to me."