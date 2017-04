A deadly wreck left at least one person dead on I-30 in Rockwall County on Tuesday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Officials said multiple semi-trucks and cars were involved in the wreck. The person killed was in one of the cars.

Traffic was closed in both directions of I-30 near Fate due to the accident cleanup and investigation.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Mile 75 market.

There was no timetable on when traffic would begin moving again.