Trial starts Wednesday for Dallas officer charged for hitting, killing man

The trial begins Wednesday for a fired Dallas Police officer charged with hitting and killing a man riding a bicycle.

Fred Bradford, Jr., 51, was hit by a DPD officer's squad car four years ago on Friday and his mother says she's been waiting a long time for justice.

“I hope God gives me the strength to get to tomorrow,” Virginia Bradford said.

Virginia, 73, has lung cancer -- but she is set to be the state's first witness.

“I might have to go to the hospital the next day, I just hope I make it,” Virginia said.

Investigators say officers Bryan Burgess and Michael Puckett saw Fred behaving suspiciously. Burgess turned on his lights and siren to pull him over for not having safety lights or a helmet. Fred peddled away.

When Burgess went off road in pursuit, he struck Fred, breaking his back and ribs.

"If he'd lived, he would have been paralyzed,” Virginia said.

Investigators say Burgess then waited 8 minutes before calling an ambulance and moved Bradford's bicycle and his squad car before investigators arrived.

"Thanks be to God, he stayed on life support,” Virginia said.

Bradford says before her son died a month later, he managed to tell her what happened.

“He said he didn't stop because he feared for his life and he said n----- where are you going. He kept riding,” Virginia said.

Both officers were later fired for violating department policy. Burgess was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the collision.

"I just want to see justice,” Virginia said.