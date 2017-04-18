Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the is back in the hospital but is expected to be fine, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.
This statement was sent out by the Office of George H.W. Bush:
President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.