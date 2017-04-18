Midlothian fitness instructor mysteriously murdered 1 year ago News Midlothian fitness instructor mysteriously murdered 1 year ago Camp Gladiator Fitness Groups nationwide paused for a moment of silence to remember a North Texas trainer killed one year ago today.

Missy Bevers was murdered inside a Midlothian Church as she set up for a Gladiator class. Her killer was seen on surveillance video but was never identified.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday Camp Gladiator groups honored Bevers. A close friend said she thinks of her often.

“I’m going to be honest. I wake up one day frustrated. I wake up the next in tears. I wake up the next asking why. I wake up the next trying to be positive. Holy smokes, God, you did amazing things in this woman’s life,” Renee Jones said.

Midlothian police are asking for tips. They encourage people to report anything no matter how insignificant it may seem. It could be the break in the case.