Fort Worth breaks ground on new multipurpose arena

The city of Fort Worth breaks ground Tuesday on its new 14,000-seat arena.

The Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena at Will Rogers is part of a $450 million public-private partnership.

The space will be able to host concerts and sporting events. It will also be the new home for performances during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

“The citizens of Fort Worth should really be excited about this. I think they’ll go down Montgomery down Trail Drive and they’ll watch the process coming up. The garages are well underway and it’s beautiful. And they’re going to really be pleased when they come see the arena,” Mayor Betsy Price said.

The project should wrap up towards the end of 2019, just in time for the 2020 stock show.

LINK: www.FWarena.com