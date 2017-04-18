Man dies in White Rock Lake area house fire News Man dies in White Rock Lake area house fire A man died Tuesday after being pulled from a burning home near White Rock Lake.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Redstart Lane, near Mockingbird Lane and Santa Barbara Drive in Dallas.

Firefighters arrived to find flames rolling from the front of the one-story home. A woman who made it out safely said her 65-year-old husband and dog were still inside.

She said had been away but was unable to get to her husband because the flames and smoke were too heavy.

The firefighters found the man unresponsive inside a bedroom. They pulled him from a window and started CPR.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The family’s dog also died.

Investigators believe the fire started in a home office area. They are still trying to determine the cause.