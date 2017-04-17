Skydiving Accident Survivor Wins Lawsuit News Skydiving Accident Survivor Wins Lawsuit The victim of a parachute accident has won a lawsuit against the Oklahoma-based operator of a skydiving company.

In January 2014, Makenzie Wethington of Joshua, and her father, Joseph traveled to Pegasus Air Sports Center near Chickasha, Oklahoma, where 16-year-olds - with parental consent - could sky dive.

In a decision he would come to regret, Joseph Wethington gave consent for his daughter to jump, he jumped first, and was on the ground watching in horror as Makenzie followed. Her chute, he says, was tangled and not fully open. "All she was doing was just spiraling down, you know." A mound of dirt blocked him from seeing her hit but he was there seconds later "She was just trying to breathe and you could see the fear in her eyes," Joseph said. "When she opened her eyes you could just see. When she did breathe, she just let out a horrifying scream. It was terrible." Makenzie suffered injuries to her liver, kidney and brain. She also broke her pelvis, lumbar spine, shoulder blade and several ribs." Owner Robert Swainson claimed initially there was nothing wrong with the parachute.

The Wethingtons sued Swainson, claiming Makenzie did not receive proper training and was given a small, high speed parachute.

The Wethington's attorney, Robert Haslam, says Swainson sold his business, failed to show for any of the court hearings, and apparently left for England.