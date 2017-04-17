Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

Easter Sunday brought an extra blessing for Chris and Emily Muckleroy: their 5-year-old daughter Caroline came home from the hospital.

Easter Sunday brought an extra blessing for Chris and Emily Muckleroy: their 5-year-old daughter Caroline came home from the hospital.

Caroline was struck by a hit and run driver in front of her house last Friday. Surveillance from a neighbor shows caroline going down her driveway on a scooter when she gets hit.

"From everything we can gather the car was traveling too fast," Chris Muckelroy said. "The car hit her, threw her probably 25 feet or so. We never saw the car again."

Chris rushed to his daughter on the pavement where she soon regained consciousness. With that came the pain and cries of a broken leg and a head injury.

Fort Worth Police say they're looking for the driver of what appears to be a 2009 white or silver Toyota 4Runner. Caroline's mother, Emily, says she just saw the surveillance video today.

"My sweet pastor's wife says there's no reason to be afraid to watch it because she's home, you get to love on your baby put her in bed and take care of her," Emily said.

The parents want the person who drove off to just come forward.

"We can work through this," Chris said, "just show me that you care about a little 5-year-old girl. That's all I'm looking for."