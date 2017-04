- Problems with the overhead power system caused delays for Dallas Area Rapid Transit riders passing through Mockingbird Station Monday morning.

DART blamed the outage on mechanical problems and warned passengers to expect a slower-than-normal commute.

Passengers on some lines were asked to board shuttles and others were forced to transfer to another line.

Service returned to normal around 10 a.m.

For updates, visit www.dart.org/rideralerts.