Dallas officer shoots chase suspect in stolen truck News Dallas officer shoots chase suspect in stolen truck A police chase through parts of Dallas ended with an officer shooting a man early Monday morning.

The man allegedly stole a bait vehicle in the 300 block of N. Walton Street around 2 a.m. Officers chased him through Deep Ellum while trying to remotely shut down the truck. For some reason they couldn’t disable it.

The suspect actually drove by a shooting scene and hit a crime scene detective’s vehicle. The detective wasn’t hurt but police called off the chase.

A short time later an officer spotted the stolen truck again near Fair Park. Police said the suspect tried to get away again by ramming the gates to the closed fairground.

The officer fired shots after police said the suspect drove towards him and intentionally rammed his squad car.

The 38 to 40-year-old man was hit in the head but survived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt, police said.