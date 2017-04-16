Plano father found murdered in garage News Plano father found murdered in garage A Plano father was found murdered in his garage Saturday afternoon.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 28-year-old Kenneth Midgley Jr. for the murder of his namesake father, 50-year-old Kenneth Midgley.

Plano Police say another family member called and asked police to do a welfare check at the family's home off of Nocona Drive around 2:30 Saturday.

That's when officers found the father's body in the garage.

Police will not say how he was killed, nor whether anyone else was home at the time.

Neighbors say he lives there with his wife, and the couple has four grown children.

"It's always concerning when something like this is going on three or four houses away from you," said neighbor Dave Untch, "I feel sorry for the family and they're going to have a rough time getting through this."

Police are now searching for their suspect and the truck that he's in, but believe the crime is an isolated incident, and do not believe that he is a danger to others.

Midgely is believed to be in a 2009 charcoal GMC sierra with the Texas license plate BVL-5331.



