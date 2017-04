News

Lone Star Adventure: North Texas Horse Country Tour

When people around the world think of Texas they think of horse country, a stereotype that happens to be true in at least one part of North Texas. It's ranch central for dozens of breeders and trainers and there's a great way to see it. We're headed north of DFW to Denton County and the Denton DVB's North Texas Horse Country tour. www.discoverdenton.com