Desoto police investigating driveway murder of 81-year-old man News

Desoto police are investigating the Friday night murder of an 81-year-old man in his own driveway.



T.G. Grady’s widow says she was alarmed when he didn't come home that night. She called him several times, but he didn't answer. It wasn't until early this morning that she learned he'd been the victim of a violent crime, right in their driveway.



“We'd been married for 43 years,” Thelma Grady told FOX 4.



T.G. retired years ago, but started using his trailer to make some money moving furniture. That's what he was doing Friday night.



“He was always smiling and talking to everybody, you know, and I can't imagine who would do him that way,” said Grady.



As the hours ticked by, Thelma Grady grew concerned. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, she had a feeling she needed to look out the front door. She says she found T.G. shot in the chest, slumped over in the driver's seat, holding a pen, with the door wide open and his work cooler in the street.



“All I was looking at was, you know, his face and trying to wake him up when I realized, you know, he was gone,” said Grady.



A neighbor says she heard what sounded like gunshots around 11 p.m. Friday, but did not call 911. That's around the time another neighbor's home surveillance cameras caught images of a man who appears to be holding a gun. It’s time stamped 10:26 p.m.



Desoto Police now consider that individual to be a person of interest.



Grady is asking anyone with information about her husband’s death come forward.



“Please, please help us identify him, 'cause he wouldn't hurt anybody. He always tried to help everybody, and then somebody do him that way.”



Police are working to identify the person in that photo. Police did not say whether anything was stolen from T.G. Grady, and the family says they don't know if anything was missing.