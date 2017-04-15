1-year-old dies in Burleson after being left in hot car

Neighbors at the Crestmoor Park South Apartments in Burleson say they are deeply affected by the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left in a hot car for hours, Friday. Burleson police say residents and emergency crews tried to revive him for more than 25 minutes, but it was too late.



“He was just a normal little boy. He was so tiny and cute, and it was adorable,” said neighbor, Britany Ernst.



Other neighbors tell FOX 4 Kingston Jackson’s body was limp when first responders pulled him out of the car. They say he may have been in the vehicle for up to five hours. Police believe this may have been a case of confusion between the boy’s parents.



“One family member thought the other family member was taking the child out of the vehicle,” said Burleson Police Sgt. Jae Berg, “When they got back in the vehicle and went home, they discovered the child was still in the vehicle.”



Temperatures reached 82 degrees in the area on Friday, and police warn even comfortable temperatures outside can be risky to children and pets.



“Even if it's 60, 70, 80 degrees outside, doesn't mean the interior of the vehicle can't get into well over 100 degrees,” said Sgt. Berg.



The medical examiner has not yet announced the cause of death. Police say it could take weeks for the official report to come back. No charges have been filed.



“I don't know if anybody has really thought about having to go through or see something like that, but it's something most of us will never experience and never imagine how that is,” said Sgt. Berg.