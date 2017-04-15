West Nile shows up earlier than usual in Dallas County this year News West Nile shows up earlier than usual in Dallas County this year

Mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus earlier than usual in Dallas County this year.

The mosquito traps were collected by Dallas County Health and Human Services in the 75108 zip code of Balch Springs and the 75149 and 75150 zip codes of Mesquite.

Mosquito spraying already took place in Bach Springs.

People are encouraged to use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellants any time they’re outside. Residents are also encouraged to wear long, loose, dark colored clothing and to drain or treat all standing water in and around homes, said DCHHS Director, Zach Thompson.

Thompson also said people should limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

For more information, visit https://www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/home.html