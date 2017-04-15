Walk to End Senseless Violence aims to inspire community leaders News Walk to End Senseless Violence aims to inspire community leaders

DALLAS -- People gathered in South Dallas Saturday to stop crime and violence in their community.

The Walk to End Senseless Violence was organized by Urban Specialists, a group of mentors who work in Dallas ISD. Organizers said the event is meant to inspire community leaders to take action and make improvements in South Dallas. They hope to show young people in South Dallas that violence is not normal and should not be tolerated.

The group will meet on the corner of Malcolm X and Elsie Faye Heggins. After a breakfast service at 9:00 a.m., a 1.3 mile walk begins at 11 a.m.

For more information about the effort, visit https://www.facebook.com/theurbanspecialists/