10-year-old Boy Attacked by Dog

A dog attack in southwest Dallas put a 10-year-old boy in the hospital, but the dog's owner says the animal was provoked.

Dallas Police and Dallas Animal Services responded Friday afternoon to the 10000 block of Ironwood Lane where a one-year-old male pitbull bit child in the face.

"My dog lives back there. That's his area," Anthony Hamilton, the dog's owner, said. "He's a guard dog."

Hamilton also says the boy was told by multiple people not to go into the backyard where the dog was, but that he did anyway. Witnesses say the dog bit the boy once before it was called back.

"Very frustrated the kid jumped in my yard to begin with. By him jumping in my yard, he got bitten," Hamilton said.

FOX 4 talked to the boy and his family - who provided a photo of his injury. They were not available to speak on camera because the child was getting ready to go into surgery. The boy says he was invited over when the dog came after him.

Dallas Police say they won't be charging the owner with a crime because the dog was legally in a fenced backyard, which the victim entered.

Dallas Animal Services is holding the dog for a 10-day quarantine as required by law to verify the dog's vaccinations before he's released back to his owner.

Police say they're not aware of any other incidents at that address, but it's still early in the investigation. The dogs owner says his dog has all his vaccinations, but officers said if they they are not up to date, the owner will likely be cited.