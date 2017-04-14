Two Frisco teens arrested for Plano West Senior High vandalism

A tip to Crimestoppers led to the arrest of two vandals who covered Plano West Senior High School in offensive graffiti earlier this year.

Alexandria Butler and Elizabeth Police are both 17-years old and attend Lone Star High in Frisco. The two were arrested on Friday.

In March, police released surveillance video showing the vandals tagging the Plano West campus, it included racial slurs and vulgar words.

Police have also issued a warrant for a 3rd suspect -- a 19-year-old former student from Plano West.

All 3 girls are being charged with felony criminal mischief, which includes a $10,000 bond.