19-year-old skateboarder killed by hit-and-run driver in Granbury

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 10:26AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 10:40AM CDT

GRANBURY, Texas - A 19-year-old skateboarder was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Granbury Thursday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said it happened around 10 p.m. as Blythe Baggett was riding his skateboard on the westbound side of Acton Highway.

A driver hit him but never stopped to help. A passing motorist later reported finding his body.

Officials are hoping someone will come forward with information about the hit-and-run driver. The vehicle involved likely now has some damage.

Tipsters should call the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.


