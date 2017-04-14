2 hurt in gun battle outside South Dallas store News 2 hurt in gun battle outside South Dallas store A woman in a car was one of two people shot outside a South Dallas grocery store.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday outside the Little World store on Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police said there was a gun battle between people in two cars. A man in one of the cars was hit in the abdomen and critically injured.

A woman in another car was shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was an innocent bystander and not involved in the disagreement, police said.

The suspects are still at large. Police hope to identify them after reviewing surveillance video from the store.