Legally blind Ennis teen can see with new high-tech glasses

Lexi Rendon got a chance to experience new technology that can correct her visual impairment with a pair of glasses. Legally blind, Lexi navigates school with her seeing-eye dog named honey.

Lexi was barely able to see FOX4 reporter Dionne Anglin despite the two just sitting a foot apart from each other.

"I can tell you're facing me, but I can't really tell anything about your eyes, your facial features that kind of thing," Lexi said.

Born with cancer that claimed her left eye and most of the ability in her right eye, Lexi is no stranger to adversity.

That adversity is what made this moment so special -- Lexi saw clearly for the first time ever wearing what's called e-sight glasses. They are a high-tech electronic vision aide that prompts image correction in the brain.

"I think the thing that, when I got really emotional about everything, is what these glasses have the potential to do for me."

The emotional highlight -- her parents' faces.

"She looked toward us. The smile came on Lexi's face and my wife Dena just took off running toward her,” said dad Alex Rendon.

A community-wide effort has raised the $10,000 price tag so Lexi can have the specialty glasses.

"I graduate May 26th and they said hopefully they said I should get them by then,” Lexi said.