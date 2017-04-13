Baby owls dumped in Kaufman park

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 11:47AM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 11:47AM CDT

KAUFMAN, Texas - Someone dumped a cardboard box full of owlets at City Lake Park in Kaufman.

The Kaufman Police Department shared a picture of the five baby barn owls on its Facebook. The department said officers picked up them up Tuesday night and took them to a bird rescue facility in Hutchins.

The owlets are doing very well. They were not injured and a good chance of being rehabilitated.

“Did you know that baby owls hiss when they are scared (or angry)?!?!?” Kaufman PD said.

It’s not yet clear who dumped the birds.


